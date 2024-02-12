2024-02-12 11:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and Turkey agreed on Sunday to accelerate the construction of Iraq’s strategic project, the Development Road, due to its importance in serving the region and the world. The agreement took place during a visit by a Turkish delegation to the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra, where they discussed with Iraqi officials […]

The post Baghdad, Ankara to expedite the Development Road’s construction appeared first on Iraqi News.