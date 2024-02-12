A coalition formed in Baghdad to defend freedom of expression

2024-02-12 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights sponsored the formation of the "Coalition to Defend Freedom of Expression," comprising non-governmental organizations, parliament members, civil society activists, and legal experts.

According to a statement, the coalition explained that its "primary objectives include protecting and preserving human rights while fostering spaces for open dialogue with state institutions."

The coalition rejected "any attempts to restrict freedom of expression, a right guaranteed by Article 38 of the Iraqi Constitution and various international conventions binding Iraq."

Furthermore, the coalition calls upon political forces and the Iraqi Parliament to “respect the voices of civil society stakeholders,” urging authorities to “engage in meaningful dialogue, attentively listening to diverse opinions and positions aligned with the Iraqi Constitution and international conventions.”