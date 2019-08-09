عربي | كوردى


Italy: Italy Sea Arrivals Dashboard (July 2019)

2019/08/09 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees

Overview



Between 1 January and 31 July 2019, 3,867 persons arrived in Italy by sea. This is a 79 per cent decrease compared to sea arrivals in the same period last year (18,546). In July 2019, 1,088 individuals reached Italian shores. Albeit significant compared to other months this year so far, the numbers of monthly sea arrivals in July were lower than in June, when 1,218 refugees and migrants were registered at disembarkation points in Italy.

