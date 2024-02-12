Kuwait’s Agility gets new opportunity to arbitrate against Iraq

2024-02-12 15:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Kuwaiti logistics company received a new opportunity to resubmit its claims before a new arbitration panel under the auspices of the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) regarding the company’s investments in Iraq. In 2021, the arbitration panel at the ICSID of the World Bank Group rejected a lawsuit […]

