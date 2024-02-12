Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Kuwait’s Agility gets new opportunity to arbitrate against Iraq

Kuwait’s Agility gets new opportunity to arbitrate against Iraq

Kuwaits Agility gets new opportunity to arbitrate against Iraq
Kuwait’s Agility gets new opportunity to arbitrate against Iraq
2024-02-12 15:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Kuwaiti logistics company received a new opportunity to resubmit its claims before a new arbitration panel under the auspices of the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) regarding the company’s investments in Iraq. In 2021, the arbitration panel at the ICSID of the World Bank Group rejected a lawsuit […]

The post Kuwait’s Agility gets new opportunity to arbitrate against Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links