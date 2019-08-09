Home › Baghdad Post › After Trump rebuke, France says it speaks for itself on Iran

After Trump rebuke, France says it speaks for itself on Iran

2019/08/09 | 23:05



does not need the permission of other states to try to defuse tensions with



Iran, its foreign minister said on Friday after US President Donald Trump



accused President Emmanuel Macron of sending “mixed signals” to Tehran.“France



speaks for itself on Iran as a sovereign power,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le



Drian said in a written statement.“France



is deeply committed to peace and security in the region, is committed to



de-escalating tensions and does not need any authorization to do so.”Trump



on Thursday had said no one was permitted to speak to Iran on behalf of the



United States, after a report this week said Macron had invited Iran’s



President Hassan Rouhani to this month’s G7 summit to meet the US president.A



French diplomat denied the invitation had been made.Washington’s



major European allies – Britain, France and Germany – have been at odds with the



Trump administration over Iran since last year, when Trump pulled the United



States out of an international deal to give Iran access to world trade in



return for curbs to its nuclear program.While



the Europeans say they share US concerns about Iran’s regional behavior and



missile program, they believe pulling out of the nuclear agreement was a



mistake.In



recent months the United States has sharply tightened sanctions on Iran with



the aim of halting its oil exports. The Europeans have warned that heightened



confrontation could lead to an accidental war in the Gulf.Le



Drian did not make a direct reference to Trump’s remarks. The diplomatic



sparring is the latest in a series of terse exchanges between Washington and



Paris ahead of the G7 meeting later this month.In



late July, Trump blasted the “foolishness” of Macron for pressing ahead with a



tax on big tech companies, and threatened to tax French wines in retaliation.



One French minister called Trump’s comments “completely moronic”.Iran



will be a hot-button topic at the G7 summit in Biarritz. The European countries



still hope to salvage the nuclear deal, although Iran has begun to scale down



its cooperation with it in response to US sanctions.Britain



was drawn deeper into the confrontation last month when it seized an Iranian



tanker accused of violating sanctions on Syria. Iran responded by seizing a



British tanker. London has since said it will join a US-led mission to boost



security in the Gulf; France and Germany have so far held back.“The



aggravation of tensions requires political initiatives that create the



conditions for dialogue. That’s what President Macron is doing, in all



transparency,” Le Drian said. “He is of course keeping the US authorities



informed.”







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Francedoes not need the permission of other states to try to defuse tensions withIran, its foreign minister said on Friday after US President Donald Trumpaccused President Emmanuel Macron of sending “mixed signals” to Tehran.“Francespeaks for itself on Iran as a sovereign power,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves LeDrian said in a written statement.“Franceis deeply committed to peace and security in the region, is committed tode-escalating tensions and does not need any authorization to do so.”Trumpon Thursday had said no one was permitted to speak to Iran on behalf of theUnited States, after a report this week said Macron had invited Iran’sPresident Hassan Rouhani to this month’s G7 summit to meet the US president.AFrench diplomat denied the invitation had been made.Washington’smajor European allies – Britain, France and Germany – have been at odds with theTrump administration over Iran since last year, when Trump pulled the UnitedStates out of an international deal to give Iran access to world trade inreturn for curbs to its nuclear program.Whilethe Europeans say they share US concerns about Iran’s regional behavior andmissile program, they believe pulling out of the nuclear agreement was amistake.Inrecent months the United States has sharply tightened sanctions on Iran withthe aim of halting its oil exports. The Europeans have warned that heightenedconfrontation could lead to an accidental war in the Gulf.LeDrian did not make a direct reference to Trump’s remarks. The diplomaticsparring is the latest in a series of terse exchanges between Washington andParis ahead of the G7 meeting later this month.Inlate July, Trump blasted the “foolishness” of Macron for pressing ahead with atax on big tech companies, and threatened to tax French wines in retaliation.One French minister called Trump’s comments “completely moronic”.Iranwill be a hot-button topic at the G7 summit in Biarritz. The European countriesstill hope to salvage the nuclear deal, although Iran has begun to scale downits cooperation with it in response to US sanctions.Britainwas drawn deeper into the confrontation last month when it seized an Iraniantanker accused of violating sanctions on Syria. Iran responded by seizing aBritish tanker. London has since said it will join a US-led mission to boostsecurity in the Gulf; France and Germany have so far held back.“Theaggravation of tensions requires political initiatives that create theconditions for dialogue. That’s what President Macron is doing, in alltransparency,” Le Drian said. “He is of course keeping the US authoritiesinformed.”