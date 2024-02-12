President Barzani welcomes new British Consul General to KRI

2024-02-12 17:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / James Goldman, the new British consul general in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), was greeted on Monday by President Nechirvan Barzani.

Barzani stated his expectations for "success for the new consul," expressing his complete support for him in accomplishing his objectives, according to a statement from the Regional Presidency.

Barzani reiterated the Region's aim to cultivate ties and broaden the opportunities for collaboration with Britain.

In his own statement, Goldman said he was pleased to take up his position as the British Consul General in Kurdistan and reaffirmed that his country will continue to assist the region and is keen to foster bilateral partnerships in all aspects.

Another focus of the discussion, according to the statement, was talking about the overall condition of affairs in Iraq and the Region.