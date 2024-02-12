2024-02-12 17:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, revealed on Monday that steps have been taken to establish a green hydrogen project for the South Refineries Company with a capacity of 800 tons annually and a solar energy plant with a capacity of 130 megawatts. During his participation in the ninth Iraq International […]

The post Iraq to set up green hydrogen project appeared first on Iraqi News.