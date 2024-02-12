2024-02-12 17:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, said on Monday that Iraq is committed to the decisions of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) regarding production levels. Abdul-Ghani clarified that, having announced its second voluntary decrease in December, Iraq is likewise committed to limiting its production to no more than […]

The post Iraq complies with OPEC’s policies on oil output appeared first on Iraqi News.