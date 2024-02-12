PMF chief reveals movement to respond to Abu Baqir al-Saadi’s assassination

2024-02-12 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / In response to the death of Kata'ib Hezbollah leader "Abu Baqir Al-Saadi," the Chief of Staff of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), "Abu Fadak Al-Muhammadawi," disclosed on Monday that continuous conversations are underway with the Iraqi government to develop a cohesive position towards US soldiers.

"We do not speak in politics," Al-Muhammadawi declared, "We will not accept anything less than the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Iraq as revenge for martyr Abu Baqir Al-Saadi. We are action-oriented men, and we have no fear of America."

He went on to say, "We respect the government and parliament, and we will not surpass the religious authority, nor will we exceed its position, as we value all factions of the resistance."

Last Wednesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed responsibility for the attack targeting Kata’ib Hezbollah leader Abu Baqir Al-Saadi in Al-Mahtal area east of Baghdad, stating that he was responsible for attacks against its forces in the region.

CENTCOM stated, "At 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, US Central Command forces conducted a one-sided strike in Iraq in response to attacks on US service members, resulting in the death of a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region."