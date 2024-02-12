Masrour Barzani calls for Kurdish self-determination at WGS

2024-02-12 19:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, made a major statement on Monday at the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai. He advocated for recognizing peoples' rights to self-determination and letting the Kurdish people determine their own destiny.

Barzani described the fight against climate change, political stability, security, and economic prosperity as "fundamental pillars for building a better future for the region." To advance, he also called for cooperation and emphasized that respecting the rights of all peoples is the first step towards establishing stability.

He called for just and long-lasting solutions to these challenges, as well as an end to their neglect and delay to prevent their escalation. He spoke on geopolitical difficulties in the region during his speech, including the Palestinian cause and the crises in Iraq and Syria. He also discussed a few other significant subjects.

"I address you today as the Prime Minister of Kurdistan. Over the past 20 years, our Region has managed to fortify and establish itself amid the rubble of the former Iraq. But I also address you as someone who stands with the decision-makers in our beloved region, who encounter many of the same difficulties."

"Unfortunately, wars, rebellions, and economic instability have become part of the fabric of the region," the prime minister said. "The effects of these difficulties for social and economic advancement are unavoidable, but there is still a desire to move past the horrors of the past. There is a will to accept development and acknowledge that change is not only inevitable but also essential throughout the region."

"There is no doubt that far too many geopolitical issues in our region have remained unresolved for an extended period, but why do we still disregard them? The first step in tackling an issue is having the guts to admit that it exists."

Barzani continued, "We also have legitimate demands for self-determination, rights recognized by our friends and allies, but at the same time, they tell us that political exigencies prevent them from assisting us in achieving historical justice."