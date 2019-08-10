MOI arrests 3 Daesh terrorists in Mosul

2019/08/10 | 03:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – NINEVEH
Ministry of Interior Spokesman Saad Maan announced on Friday upon arresting three terrorists of Daesh on the left bank of Mosul.
“Citizens showed cooperation to security forces to arrest the three terrorists,” said Maan.
He explained that two of them is responsible of the Office of Soldiers and the other was working in the Office of Accountancy during Daesh terrorists groups’ control in Mosul.
