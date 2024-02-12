Iraq imports goods worth $86 million from Jordan in one month

2024-02-12 19:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Jordanian Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that Iraq was the largest importer of goods from Jordan in January. The Jordanian Chamber of Commerce mentioned in a statement that the goods Iraq imported are worth 61 million Jordanian dinars (approximately $86 million). Jordan exported goods in January worth 108 million Jordanian […]

