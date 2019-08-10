عربي | كوردى


MOT: Basra-Iran cruise re-launches again

2019/08/10 | 03:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

INA – BAGHDAD



Ministry of Transportation – General Company of Sea Transport announced on Friday upon re-launching cruise trips from Basra to Iran starting from the next Monday.



The fair is to be 25 IQD for all citizens and 20 IQD for Maritime employees.











