MOT: Basra-Iran cruise re-launches again

2019/08/10 | 03:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Ministry of Transportation – General Company of Sea Transport announced on Friday upon re-launching cruise trips from Basra to Iran starting from the next Monday.
The fair is to be 25 IQD for all citizens and 20 IQD for Maritime employees.
INA – BAGHDAD
Ministry of Transportation – General Company of Sea Transport announced on Friday upon re-launching cruise trips from Basra to Iran starting from the next Monday.
The fair is to be 25 IQD for all citizens and 20 IQD for Maritime employees.