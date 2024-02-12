Hackers obtain classified documents from US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain

2024-02-12 21:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Indian "World Nation News" website reported that a group of online activists, described as "hackers", have obtained classified documents from the US Fifth Fleet, which is headquartered in Bahrain. These cyber "pirates" intend to provide this information to resistance factions.

According to the report, the group self-identified as "Al-Toufan", announced their hacking activities on Sunday via their X account in Bahrain.

The report highlighted that the missions of the Fifth Fleet encompass areas in West Asia, including the Gulf, the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Indian Ocean. Therefore, this cyber piracy could endanger maritime navigation in this region.

The report further stated that "Al-Toufan" has released a portion of the documents, claiming that what they possess is larger and will reach those interested in supporting the resistance axis against the "Axis of Evil" led by the United States.

The group's post affirmed that the hacking operation was conducted in solidarity with "the brave resistance heroes in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, and the martyrs on the path to Jerusalem."

The report noted that this hacking incident occurred amidst escalating tensions in West Asia due to US support for Israel in its war on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 28,000 Palestinians. In response, "resistance factions" launched attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria, while the Houthis in Yemen carried out attacks on commercial and military ships in the Red Sea, Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.

The report highlighted Bahrain as the only Arab country supporting US-led airstrikes against Yemen. It added that the Bahraini royal regime faced waves of rejection and condemnation within the kingdom for normalizing relations with Israel in 2020.