Dollar exchange rates stable in Baghdad, slightly higher in Erbil

2024-02-13 08:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The US dollar exchange rate remained steady on Tuesday in Baghdad markets, and edged up slightly in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices stayed unchanged at the opening of Baghdad's main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, at 152,250 IQD per $100, the same as Monday's prices.

The buying and selling prices also held steady at exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad, with the selling price at 153,250 IQD per $100, and the buying price at 151,250 IQD per $100.