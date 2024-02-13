2024-02-13 09:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s inaugural elevated metro to be built in the country’s capital, Baghdad, has attracted the interest of contractors and developers from the UAE and Qatar. The $2.5 billion metro project and another project, a proposed rail route connecting central Iraq’s Najaf and Karbala, were scheduled to go up for bid on Monday. […]

The post UAE, Qatar firms compete in bidding for $2.5bn Baghdad metro project appeared first on Iraqi News.