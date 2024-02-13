Diyala awaits session date as local government crisis eases

2024-02-13 09:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The political conflicts and the crisis of the local government formation in Diyala, which have lasted for a long time, are close to being resolved.

A source told Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday that "the voting for the local leaders in Diyala is nearing its end, thanks to new agreements among the political blocs".

The source added that "some parliament and Diyala council members are finalizing the agreements, and they plan to announce an official verdict on this issue either tonight or tomorrow, Wednesday, to schedule a new council session".

The source emphasized “the ongoing efforts to ensure the success of the next session and to avoid the failures of the previous sessions”.

However, the new Diyala provincial council, despite intensive preparations, could not hold its first session on Monday night for the third time in two weeks.