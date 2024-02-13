Kurdistan showcase its investment potential during WGS

2024-02-13 09:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Kurdistan Board of Investment showcased nearly 200 investment opportunities in various sectors, including tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, and mining, at the World Governments Summit (WGS) in the UAE.

Dr. Mohammed Shukri, Chairman of the Board, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the high-level delegation from the Kurdistan region, headed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, aimed to present these opportunities at the WGS, and seek potential partners and investors.

Furthermore, Dr. Shukri stressed the importance of the WGS as a platform for fostering cooperation and dialogue among different governments and entities. He added that the delegation held several bilateral meetings with other participants to discuss ways of enhancing investment relations, especially with the UAE.

Notably, The Kurdistan region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in the UAE yesterday to attend the WGS, where he gave a speech highlighting the need for political and security stability, economic prosperity, and climate action.

The World Governments Summit (WGS) is an annual event that brings together leaders, experts, and innovators from various sectors and fields to discuss and shape the future of governments and societies.