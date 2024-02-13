Iraqi Presidency rejects misleading news about Rashid's US trip

2024-02-13 10:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Presidency refuted, in a statement on Tuesday, the claims made in a live program by a local media outlet regarding President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid's purported request to visit the United States of America.

The media office of the presidency dismissed the news broadcasted by Al-Sharqiya TV channel as "misleading" and stated that it "has no basis in reality".

Furthermore, the presidency clarified that Rashid did not make any request to visit the United States and reiterated its constant stance on regional matters, particularly those concerning the Palestinian issue and the relationship with Washington.

The presidency reaffirmed its “unwavering support for the Palestinian cause” in its statement, emphasizing that these positions are based on the Republic of Iraq's explicit and declared policy. The statement “condemned the bombing operations and targeting of multiple areas in Iraq, including the US airstrike.