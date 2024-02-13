Tender: Najaf-Karbala Metro Project

2024-02-13 13:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC) has announced a tender for the construction of the Najaf-Karbala metro project. The project is being offered on a design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer ownership (DBOMFT) model, and the deadline for receiving Investment bids is Thursday, 11th April, 2024. According to the tender document: "The […]

