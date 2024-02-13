Iraq requires 35-40 thousand megawatts for continuous 24-hour electricity

2024-02-13 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Electricity and Energy Committee Deputy Chairman Hassan Al-Asadi, said Iraq needs a constant production rate of 35-40 thousand megawatts to achieve uninterrupted 24-hour electricity in Iraq.

The Ministry of Electricity's current production capacity is around 26 thousand megawatts, expected to reach 28-30 thousand megawatts by the upcoming summer.

Al-Asadi told Shafaq News Agency that production stations in Iraq face problems due to fuel shortages, even though the Ministry of Electricity “has been working to address this challenge to ensure the efficient operation of power generation facilities.”

For decades, Iraq has been facing a severe electricity crisis due to the wars and sanctions that have damaged its power infrastructure. The people have been demanding an end to the frequent blackouts, especially in the hot summer months, when the temperature can rise to 50 degrees Celsius.

To address this crisis, Iraq seeks to import electricity from the Gulf countries, mainly from Saudi Arabia, by connecting its system with the Gulf system after relying solely on Iran for years by importing 1,200 megawatts and gas fuel to run its local power plants.

Furthermore, Iraq is exploring the possibility of importing electricity from Jordan and Turkey as part of Baghdad's strategy to bridge the gap until the construction of power plants capable of meeting domestic energy demands.