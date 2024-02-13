Jordan to provide Iraq with 40 megawatts of electricity

2024-02-13 13:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and Jordan signed on Sunday the first modification to the electrical energy sales deal. The agreement aims to supply Iraq with 132 kilovolt of electrical energy, covering around 40 megawatts of Iraq’s energy demands. The director general of Jordan’s National Electric Power Company (NEPCO), Amjad Rawashdeh, the director general of Iraq’s […]

