2024-02-13 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ EarthLink, a telecommunications company in Iraq, announced on Tuesday that its fiber optic infrastructure in Sadr City, east of Baghdad, was targeted in a "terrorist" attack.

This is the third attack on EarthLink's infrastructure in the past week.

The attack, which took place early Tuesday morning, caused damage to a number of cabinets and disrupted internet service to families in the city, EarthLink said.

The company estimated the financial losses from the attack to be in the hundreds of millions of dinars.

EarthLink called on the security forces to "protect the fiber optic infrastructure, as it is public property and belongs to the Ministry of Communications, and it must be subject to strict protection."

The company also said that the "terrorist attack" was the third of its kind in the past week, indicating that there are "systematic terrorist operations" and parties that aim to "hit the wheel of the economy in Iraq and stop the digital transformation process sponsored by the Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani."