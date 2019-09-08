Home › Iraq News › Biden Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies

Biden Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies

2019/08/10 | 11:00



to terms about his critical role in supporting the illegal, unnecessary, and



predictably disastrous U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq.



There is nothing new about this. Biden has a long history of inaccurate claims



regarding that oil-rich country. For example, in the lead-up to the critical



Senate vote authorizing the invasion, Biden



used his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to insist



that Iraq somehow reconstituted a vast arsenal of chemical and biological weapons,



a nuclear weapons program and sophisticated delivery systems that had long since



been eliminated.



Polls at the time showed that the only reason Americans would support going



to war would be if Iraq constituted a threat, so it was to the advantage of



war proponents to make people think that Iraq – which, according to former



U.N. inspectors and others, had reached at least qualitative disarmament



– had somehow obtained such potentially dangerous military capabilities.



In the



recent second Democratic debate, however, Biden took his lies about Iraq



to new heights by claiming, “From the moment ‘shock and awe’



started, from that moment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken



as much as anyone at all in the Congress.” He claimed that his strong



support for the Authorization of the Use of Military Force that made George



W. Bush’s invasion possible was somehow not really an endorsement of the



use military force, but a means to pressure Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to



allow United Nations inspectors to return to Iraq.



That was patently untrue. More than three months after UN inspectors returned,



Biden



defended the imminent launch of the invasion by saying, “I support



the president. Diplomacy over avoiding war is dead. … I do not see any



alternative. It is not as if we can back away now.” He added, “Let



loose the dogs of war. I’m confident we will win.”



He then co-sponsored



a resolution supporting Bush and the invasion.



Despite the fact that three months of unfettered inspections had revealed none



of the chemical weapons, biological weapons, nuclear programs, or sophisticated



delivery systems Bush and Biden claimed Iraq possessed, Biden



insisted in May 2003 that, “There was sufficient evidence to go into



Iraq.”



The following month, after the Bush administration conceded that there were



no “weapons of mass destruction” to be found, Biden



told CNN



“I, for one, thought we should have gone in Iraq,” adding his disappointment



that other Democrats weren’t as supportive. A couple of weeks later, on



“Fox



News Sunday,” even while acknowledging that Iraq didn’t



actually have the weapons, weapons systems and weapons programs he claimed,



Biden insisted, “I do think it was a just war.”



At a hearing in July 2003, he categorically



stated, “I voted to go into Iraq, and I’d vote to do it again.”



Days later, in the face of growing outrage by fellow Democrats about being misled



into what was already becoming a bloody counterinsurgency struggle, Biden



insisted, “In my view, anyone who can’t acknowledge that



the world is better off without [Saddam Hussein] is out of touch…. Contrary



to what some in my party might think, Iraq was a problem that had to be dealt



with sooner rather than later.” Despite Bush’s case for the war



now unarguably based on falsehoods, Biden insisted that Bush had made a good



case for invading and “I commend the president.”



More than a year later, as the death toll mounted, Biden



insisted, in regard to his support for the invasion, “I still believe



my vote was just.” Indeed, throughout the



remainder of his



Senate career, he was a steadfast supporter of Bush’s bloody counterinsurgency



war, rejecting calls for even a timetable for withdrawal.



Despite all this evidence contradicting Biden’s claim in the latest Democratic



presidential debate, pundits largely applauded the former vice president’s



performance and few of the fact-checkers noted his lie.



This is particularly inexcusable in light of the fact that Biden also misled



the public about Iraq during the first



round of Democratic debates in June. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow



pointed out his support for the Iraq War and asked, “Why should voters



trust your judgment when it comes to making a decision about taking the country



to war the next time?” He refused to answer. Instead, he made the bizarre



claim: “I was responsible for getting 150,000 combat troops out of Iraq.”



While it is true that President Barack Obama asked him to oversee



negotiations and other meetings regarding implementing the Status of Forces



Agreement signed by President Bush, the US was required to withdraw those troops



by the end of 2011 regardless.



In fact, Obama and Biden tried



to convince the Iraqi government to allow US troops to stay longer, but



the Iraqis refused. (Ironically, both Republicans and Democratic hawks have



tried to blame Obama for the subsequent rise of ISIS because he didn’t



keep troops in Iraq. However, if he had done so, it would have turned into an



illegal occupation and American forces would have likely faced armed resistance



from the Iraqis they were supposedly there to protect.)



In a previous



article, I wrote in some detail about how Biden had been calling for a US



invasion of Iraq since 1998, pushed the war authorization through the Democratic-controlled



Senate, and abused his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee



to suppress testimony by scholars, former UN inspectors, and other knowledgeable



authorities opposed to the war. However, it is his support for the invasion



long after it became evident that Iraq was not actually a threat to its neighbors



– much less the United States – which raises the question as to whether



his motivation was not in fact about national security as he claimed, but about



oil and empire.



Indeed, after the US conquest, he began pushing the dangerous and destabilizing



divide-and-rule strategy of splitting



Iraq into three countries along ethnic and sectarian lines.



There are those who insist that, despite his unwillingness to formally apologize



for his support for the invasion and his false claims in the lead-up to the



war about Iraq’s military procurement, he is a changed man and he would



not abuse the office of president to invade another oil-rich country on false



pretenses. His failure to even acknowledge his support for the invasion and



the war that followed, however, gives a strong impression that he cannot be



trusted to not do something like that again.



Stephen Zunes is a professor of politics and international studies at the



University of San Francisco. A regular contributor to The



Progressive he serves as a senior policy analyst for the Institute for Policy



Studies. Reprinted with permission from TruthOut.







