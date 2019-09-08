عربي | كوردى


Biden Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies

Biden Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies
2019/08/10 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- For the second consecutive Democratic debate, Joe Biden has failed to come

to terms about his critical role in supporting the illegal, unnecessary, and

predictably disastrous U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq.

There is nothing new about this. Biden has a long history of inaccurate claims

regarding that oil-rich country. For example, in the lead-up to the critical

Senate vote authorizing the invasion, Biden

used his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to insist

that Iraq somehow reconstituted a vast arsenal of chemical and biological weapons,

a nuclear weapons program and sophisticated delivery systems that had long since

been eliminated.

Polls at the time showed that the only reason Americans would support going

to war would be if Iraq constituted a threat, so it was to the advantage of

war proponents to make people think that Iraq – which, according to former

U.N. inspectors and others, had reached at least qualitative disarmament

– had somehow obtained such potentially dangerous military capabilities.

In the

recent second Democratic debate, however, Biden took his lies about Iraq

to new heights by claiming, “From the moment ‘shock and awe’

started, from that moment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken

as much as anyone at all in the Congress.” He claimed that his strong

support for the Authorization of the Use of Military Force that made George

W. Bush’s invasion possible was somehow not really an endorsement of the

use military force, but a means to pressure Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to

allow United Nations inspectors to return to Iraq.

That was patently untrue. More than three months after UN inspectors returned,

Biden

defended the imminent launch of the invasion by saying, “I support

the president. Diplomacy over avoiding war is dead. … I do not see any

alternative. It is not as if we can back away now.” He added, “Let

loose the dogs of war. I’m confident we will win.”

He then co-sponsored

a resolution supporting Bush and the invasion.

Despite the fact that three months of unfettered inspections had revealed none

of the chemical weapons, biological weapons, nuclear programs, or sophisticated

delivery systems Bush and Biden claimed Iraq possessed, Biden

insisted in May 2003 that, “There was sufficient evidence to go into

Iraq.”

The following month, after the Bush administration conceded that there were

no “weapons of mass destruction” to be found, Biden

told CNN

“I, for one, thought we should have gone in Iraq,” adding his disappointment

that other Democrats weren’t as supportive. A couple of weeks later, on

“Fox

News Sunday,” even while acknowledging that Iraq didn’t

actually have the weapons, weapons systems and weapons programs he claimed,

Biden insisted, “I do think it was a just war.”

At a hearing in July 2003, he categorically

stated, “I voted to go into Iraq, and I’d vote to do it again.”

Days later, in the face of growing outrage by fellow Democrats about being misled

into what was already becoming a bloody counterinsurgency struggle, Biden

insisted, “In my view, anyone who can’t acknowledge that

the world is better off without [Saddam Hussein] is out of touch…. Contrary

to what some in my party might think, Iraq was a problem that had to be dealt

with sooner rather than later.” Despite Bush’s case for the war

now unarguably based on falsehoods, Biden insisted that Bush had made a good

case for invading and “I commend the president.”

More than a year later, as the death toll mounted, Biden

insisted, in regard to his support for the invasion, “I still believe

my vote was just.” Indeed, throughout the

remainder of his

Senate career, he was a steadfast supporter of Bush’s bloody counterinsurgency

war, rejecting calls for even a timetable for withdrawal.

Despite all this evidence contradicting Biden’s claim in the latest Democratic

presidential debate, pundits largely applauded the former vice president’s

performance and few of the fact-checkers noted his lie.

This is particularly inexcusable in light of the fact that Biden also misled

the public about Iraq during the first

round of Democratic debates in June. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow

pointed out his support for the Iraq War and asked, “Why should voters

trust your judgment when it comes to making a decision about taking the country

to war the next time?” He refused to answer. Instead, he made the bizarre

claim: “I was responsible for getting 150,000 combat troops out of Iraq.”

While it is true that President Barack Obama asked him to oversee

negotiations and other meetings regarding implementing the Status of Forces

Agreement signed by President Bush, the US was required to withdraw those troops

by the end of 2011 regardless.

In fact, Obama and Biden tried

to convince the Iraqi government to allow US troops to stay longer, but

the Iraqis refused. (Ironically, both Republicans and Democratic hawks have

tried to blame Obama for the subsequent rise of ISIS because he didn’t

keep troops in Iraq. However, if he had done so, it would have turned into an

illegal occupation and American forces would have likely faced armed resistance

from the Iraqis they were supposedly there to protect.)

In a previous

article, I wrote in some detail about how Biden had been calling for a US

invasion of Iraq since 1998, pushed the war authorization through the Democratic-controlled

Senate, and abused his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

to suppress testimony by scholars, former UN inspectors, and other knowledgeable

authorities opposed to the war. However, it is his support for the invasion

long after it became evident that Iraq was not actually a threat to its neighbors

– much less the United States – which raises the question as to whether

his motivation was not in fact about national security as he claimed, but about

oil and empire.

Indeed, after the US conquest, he began pushing the dangerous and destabilizing

divide-and-rule strategy of splitting

Iraq into three countries along ethnic and sectarian lines.

There are those who insist that, despite his unwillingness to formally apologize

for his support for the invasion and his false claims in the lead-up to the

war about Iraq’s military procurement, he is a changed man and he would

not abuse the office of president to invade another oil-rich country on false

pretenses. His failure to even acknowledge his support for the invasion and

the war that followed, however, gives a strong impression that he cannot be

trusted to not do something like that again.

Stephen Zunes is a professor of politics and international studies at the

University of San Francisco. A regular contributor to The

Progressive he serves as a senior policy analyst for the Institute for Policy

Studies. Reprinted with permission from TruthOut.



All Text here: Iraq News ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW