Biden Is Doubling Down on Iraq War Lies

2019/08/10 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- For the second consecutive Democratic debate, Joe Biden has failed to come
to terms about his critical role in supporting the illegal, unnecessary, and
predictably disastrous U.S. invasion and occupation of Iraq.
There is nothing new about this. Biden has a long history of inaccurate claims
regarding that oil-rich country. For example, in the lead-up to the critical
Senate vote authorizing the invasion, Biden
used his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to insist
that Iraq somehow reconstituted a vast arsenal of chemical and biological weapons,
a nuclear weapons program and sophisticated delivery systems that had long since
been eliminated.
Polls at the time showed that the only reason Americans would support going
to war would be if Iraq constituted a threat, so it was to the advantage of
war proponents to make people think that Iraq – which, according to former
U.N. inspectors and others, had reached at least qualitative disarmament
– had somehow obtained such potentially dangerous military capabilities.
In the
recent second Democratic debate, however, Biden took his lies about Iraq
to new heights by claiming, “From the moment ‘shock and awe’
started, from that moment, I was opposed to the effort, and I was outspoken
as much as anyone at all in the Congress.” He claimed that his strong
support for the Authorization of the Use of Military Force that made George
W. Bush’s invasion possible was somehow not really an endorsement of the
use military force, but a means to pressure Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein to
allow United Nations inspectors to return to Iraq.
That was patently untrue. More than three months after UN inspectors returned,
Biden
defended the imminent launch of the invasion by saying, “I support
the president. Diplomacy over avoiding war is dead. … I do not see any
alternative. It is not as if we can back away now.” He added, “Let
loose the dogs of war. I’m confident we will win.”
He then co-sponsored
a resolution supporting Bush and the invasion.
Despite the fact that three months of unfettered inspections had revealed none
of the chemical weapons, biological weapons, nuclear programs, or sophisticated
delivery systems Bush and Biden claimed Iraq possessed, Biden
insisted in May 2003 that, “There was sufficient evidence to go into
Iraq.”
The following month, after the Bush administration conceded that there were
no “weapons of mass destruction” to be found, Biden
told CNN
“I, for one, thought we should have gone in Iraq,” adding his disappointment
that other Democrats weren’t as supportive. A couple of weeks later, on
“Fox
News Sunday,” even while acknowledging that Iraq didn’t
actually have the weapons, weapons systems and weapons programs he claimed,
Biden insisted, “I do think it was a just war.”
At a hearing in July 2003, he categorically
stated, “I voted to go into Iraq, and I’d vote to do it again.”
Days later, in the face of growing outrage by fellow Democrats about being misled
into what was already becoming a bloody counterinsurgency struggle, Biden
insisted, “In my view, anyone who can’t acknowledge that
the world is better off without [Saddam Hussein] is out of touch…. Contrary
to what some in my party might think, Iraq was a problem that had to be dealt
with sooner rather than later.” Despite Bush’s case for the war
now unarguably based on falsehoods, Biden insisted that Bush had made a good
case for invading and “I commend the president.”
More than a year later, as the death toll mounted, Biden
insisted, in regard to his support for the invasion, “I still believe
my vote was just.” Indeed, throughout the
remainder of his
Senate career, he was a steadfast supporter of Bush’s bloody counterinsurgency
war, rejecting calls for even a timetable for withdrawal.
Despite all this evidence contradicting Biden’s claim in the latest Democratic
presidential debate, pundits largely applauded the former vice president’s
performance and few of the fact-checkers noted his lie.
This is particularly inexcusable in light of the fact that Biden also misled
the public about Iraq during the first
round of Democratic debates in June. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow
pointed out his support for the Iraq War and asked, “Why should voters
trust your judgment when it comes to making a decision about taking the country
to war the next time?” He refused to answer. Instead, he made the bizarre
claim: “I was responsible for getting 150,000 combat troops out of Iraq.”
While it is true that President Barack Obama asked him to oversee
negotiations and other meetings regarding implementing the Status of Forces
Agreement signed by President Bush, the US was required to withdraw those troops
by the end of 2011 regardless.
In fact, Obama and Biden tried
to convince the Iraqi government to allow US troops to stay longer, but
the Iraqis refused. (Ironically, both Republicans and Democratic hawks have
tried to blame Obama for the subsequent rise of ISIS because he didn’t
keep troops in Iraq. However, if he had done so, it would have turned into an
illegal occupation and American forces would have likely faced armed resistance
from the Iraqis they were supposedly there to protect.)
In a previous
article, I wrote in some detail about how Biden had been calling for a US
invasion of Iraq since 1998, pushed the war authorization through the Democratic-controlled
Senate, and abused his role as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
to suppress testimony by scholars, former UN inspectors, and other knowledgeable
authorities opposed to the war. However, it is his support for the invasion
long after it became evident that Iraq was not actually a threat to its neighbors
– much less the United States – which raises the question as to whether
his motivation was not in fact about national security as he claimed, but about
oil and empire.
Indeed, after the US conquest, he began pushing the dangerous and destabilizing
divide-and-rule strategy of splitting
Iraq into three countries along ethnic and sectarian lines.
There are those who insist that, despite his unwillingness to formally apologize
for his support for the invasion and his false claims in the lead-up to the
war about Iraq’s military procurement, he is a changed man and he would
not abuse the office of president to invade another oil-rich country on false
pretenses. His failure to even acknowledge his support for the invasion and
the war that followed, however, gives a strong impression that he cannot be
trusted to not do something like that again.
Stephen Zunes is a professor of politics and international studies at the
University of San Francisco. A regular contributor to The
Progressive he serves as a senior policy analyst for the Institute for Policy
Studies. Reprinted with permission from TruthOut.
