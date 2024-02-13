US dollar climbs against dinar in Iraqi markets

2024-02-13 14:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar increased slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad while stabilized in Erbil.

With the closure of Baghdad's central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, the dollar recorded 152,400 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars, 150 dinars more than the opening rate.

In exchange markets in the Iraqi capital, the selling price reached 153,500 dinars for 100 dollars, while the purchase price reached 151,500.

In Erbil, the selling price settled at 152,000, and the purchasing price was 151,900 dinars.