2024-02-13 15:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Musa, revealed on Tuesday that Iraq lost about 25 percent of its electrical output as a result of a decrease in gas imports from Iran. Musa told Rudaw News that gas imports from Iran are declining because of maintenance projects in Iran, explaining […]

The post Iraq loses 25% of electrical energy as gas supplies from Iran drop appeared first on Iraqi News.