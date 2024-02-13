Iraq News Now

Italy gives Iraq copy of Bull of Nimrud statue that ISIS destroyed

2024-02-13 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In what has been described as a miracle of Italian cultural diplomacy, Italy has given the Iraqi government an Assyrian monument that has been rebuilt. Built in the ninth century BC, the five-meter-tall Bull of Nimrud was demolished by ISIS terrorists in 2015, but Italian craftsmen were able to use 3D printing […]

