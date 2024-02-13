Iran's Judiciary Chief arrives in Baghdad: official

2024-02-13 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje'i arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Tuesday for talks with Iraqi officials.

Eje'i was received at the Baghdad airport by a delegation of Iraqi officials, including the Deputy Chief of the Court of Cassation, Judge Zaidoun Saadoun.

In a statement, the Iraqi judiciary said that Eje'i's visit is "in response to an official invitation from the Chief of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faeq Zeidan, to strengthen legal and judicial relations between the two countries."

The statement added that Eje'i is accompanied by a high-level judicial delegation and that the visit will include meetings with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and other senior officials.