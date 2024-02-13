Masrour Barzani meets with Erdogan, senior Turkish officials in Dubai

2024-02-13 17:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai. The meeting, which was attended by the Turkish Foreign, Defense, Energy, Natural Resources, and Trade Ministers, discussed the general situation in Iraq and the region and the development of bilateral relations. The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation and coordination to maintain security and stability in the region. Meanwhile, the Anadolu news agency reported the talks were held away from the cameras, and no information has been revealed about the meeting. The 13th