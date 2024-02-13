US dollar exchange rate slightly rise in Baghdad, remains stable in Erbil

2024-02-13 18:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US dollar exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar slightly increased in Baghdad and remained stable in Erbil on Tuesday with the closure of the two main stock exchanges in the country. The US dollar exchange rate rose with the closure of Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, where the US dollar […]

