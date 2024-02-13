Iraq discusses withdrawal of international forces with France

2024-02-13 19:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, reaffirmed the government’s stance on the presence of the international coalition in Iraq. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the new French Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, where they reviewed strategies to promote relations and strengthen partnerships between Iraq and France. The Iraqi […]

