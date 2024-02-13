Pakistan’s main parties agree on coalition without Khan

2024-02-13 21:30:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Tuesday it will form a coalition with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to form a new government following elections last week. The PML-N, backed by the military, fell short of sufficient votes to win an absolute majority. Backers of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan won most seats as independent candidates in Thursday’s election. Khan ruled out cooperation with the PML-N and PPP, speaking at a court appearance in Adiala Jail. The PML-N and PPP still face a lot of unanswered questions on who will fill which important positions in the upcoming government