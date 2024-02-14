Iran's judiciary chief says cooperation with Iraq more necessary than ever

2024-02-14 09:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iran's chief Justice Gholam Hossein Mohseni Eje'i on Wednesday said that cooperation between Iran and Iraq is more necessary than ever in the face of "malicious" actions of the United States and Israel in the Middle East.

Eje'i made the remarks during a meeting with members of the Iraq's Shiite Coordination Framework in Baghdad.

He said that the "Great Devil America" and the "Zionist entity" are carrying out "malicious acts" against Islamic countries, including Iran and Iraq.

"Therefore, the need for unity and cooperation between the two countries has become more necessary than it was in the past," he added.