PM: No 'real resistance' from ISIS in recent operations

2019/08/10 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Prime Minister Adil
Abdul-Mahdi said late on Friday that the country’s security forces have yet to
encounter “real resistance” from ISIS fighters in recent nationwide operations
to eradicate the group’s remnants.“The third phase of the Operation Will of
Victory continues. So far, we have not encountered real resistance from ISIS in
areas described by some media outlets and foreign people as dangerous areas,”
Abdul-Mahdi told a select group of journalists in Baghdad.Iraqi security forces have been “getting great
results,” he added.Now in its third phase, Iraqi security forces
launched Operation Will of Victory on July 7.Abdul-Mahdi
himself oversaw the
commencement of the operation’s second phase on July 20 when in northern
Baghdad.
