PM: No 'real resistance' from ISIS in recent operations

2019/08/10 | 14:45



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Prime Minister AdilAbdul-Mahdi said late on Friday that the country’s security forces have yet toencounter “real resistance” from ISIS fighters in recent nationwide operationsto eradicate the group’s remnants.“The third phase of the Operation Will ofVictory continues. So far, we have not encountered real resistance from ISIS inareas described by some media outlets and foreign people as dangerous areas,”Abdul-Mahdi told a select group of journalists in Baghdad.Iraqi security forces have been “getting greatresults,” he added.Now in its third phase, Iraqi security forceslaunched Operation Will of Victory on July 7.Abdul-Mahdihimself oversaw thecommencement of the operation’s second phase on July 20 when in northernBaghdad.