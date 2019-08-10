عربي | كوردى


PM: No 'real resistance' from ISIS in recent operations

2019/08/10 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Prime Minister Adil

Abdul-Mahdi said late on Friday that the country’s security forces have yet to

encounter “real resistance” from ISIS fighters in recent nationwide operations

to eradicate the group’s remnants.“The third phase of the Operation Will of

Victory continues. So far, we have not encountered real resistance from ISIS in

areas described by some media outlets and foreign people as dangerous areas,”

Abdul-Mahdi told a select group of journalists in Baghdad.Iraqi security forces have been “getting great

results,” he added.Now in its third phase, Iraqi security forces

launched Operation Will of Victory on July 7.Abdul-Mahdi

himself oversaw the

commencement of the operation’s second phase on July 20 when in northern

Baghdad.



