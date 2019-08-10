عربي | كوردى


Iran says any external military presence in Gulf 'source of insecurity'

Iran says any external military presence in Gulf 'source of insecurity'
2019/08/10 | 14:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter on

Friday that any military presence in the Gulf from outside the region would be

a “source of insecurity” for Iran, and Tehran would act to safeguard its

security.Washington is lobbying

international partners to join a maritime security coalition at a time of

heightened tensions with Iran. Tehran earlier on Friday warned against any

presence of its arch-foe Israel in the planned coalition.The Arabian Gulf is a vital

lifeline and thus national security priority for Iran, which has long ensured

maritime security, Zarif said in his tweet.“Mindful of this reality, any

extra-regional presence is by definition (a) source of insecurity ... Iran

won’t hesitate to safeguard its security,” Zarif said.Britain said on Monday it was

joining the United States in the maritime security mission in the Gulf to

protect vessels after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker.Traffic in the Strait,

through which about a fifth of the world’s oil passes, has become the focus of

a standoff between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump quit

a 2015 nuclear pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Iran says the responsibility

of securing these waters lies with Tehran and other countries in the region.The United Arab Emirates and

Saudi Arabia, which support U.S. policy against Iran, have called on the

international community to safeguard maritime trade and security of global oil

supplies.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW