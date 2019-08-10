Home › Baghdad Post › Iran says any external military presence in Gulf 'source of insecurity'

Iran says any external military presence in Gulf 'source of insecurity'

2019/08/10 | 14:45



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter onFriday that any military presence in the Gulf from outside the region would bea "source of insecurity" for Iran, and Tehran would act to safeguard itssecurity.Washington is lobbyinginternational partners to join a maritime security coalition at a time ofheightened tensions with Iran. Tehran earlier on Friday warned against anypresence of its arch-foe Israel in the planned coalition.The Arabian Gulf is a vitallifeline and thus national security priority for Iran, which has long ensuredmaritime security, Zarif said in his tweet."Mindful of this reality, anyextra-regional presence is by definition (a) source of insecurity ... Iranwon't hesitate to safeguard its security," Zarif said.Britain said on Monday it wasjoining the United States in the maritime security mission in the Gulf toprotect vessels after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker.Traffic in the Strait,through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes, has become the focus ofa standoff between Iran and the United States after President Donald Trump quita 2015 nuclear pact and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.Iran says the responsibilityof securing these waters lies with Tehran and other countries in the region.The United Arab Emirates andSaudi Arabia, which support U.S. policy against Iran, have called on theinternational community to safeguard maritime trade and security of global oilsupplies.