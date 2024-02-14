Al-Sudani and Saudi Energy Minister stress the significance of regulating energy market and oil prices

2024-02-14 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met on Wednesday with Saudi's Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al-Saud, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani emphasized the significance of regulating the energy market and oil prices within the OPEC framework.

In a statement released by the Prime Minister's media office, Al-Sudani conveyed Iraq's "enthusiastic" reception of Saudi companies into the Iraqi market, which presents numerous substantial investment opportunities.

Additionally, he assured the bound ties between the two nations, especially in investment, progress, and the revitalization of energy infrastructure.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani stressed the need for the countries to work together and have a shared understanding of managing the energy market and oil prices within OPEC to secure stability in energy markets both regionally and globally and safeguard the interests of both producing and consuming countries.