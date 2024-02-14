President Barzani discusses with US Chargé d’Affaires Regional Stability

2024-02-14 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani met with the Chargé d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Iraq, David Burger, in Erbil on Wednesday.

A statement by Barzani's office said both sides “engaged in discussions about the relationship between the United States and both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.”

“They also addressed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad and the talks to find solutions to them. Furthermore, they deliberated on Iraq’s role and position within the region and internationally. The attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and the current state of affairs in the Kurdistan Region were also key topics of discussion.”