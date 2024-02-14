2024-02-14 13:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Shell has decided not to proceed with the Nebras Integrated Petrochemical Complex project in Iraq. The company said in a statement that it decided not to move forward with the project after it carried out an in-depth evaluation of the project with partners in the Iraqi government. Shell also said that it […]

The post Shell withdraws from petrochemical project in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.