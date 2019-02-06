As US withdraws, top general warns on ISIS threat in Syria

2019/02/06 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A top US general warned on Tuesday that ISIS would pose an
enduring threat following a planned US withdrawal from Syria, saying the
militant group retained leaders, fighters, facilitators and resources that will
fuel a menacing insurgency, reported Reuters.The remarks by US General Joseph Votel, head of the US
military’s Central Command, represent the latest warning by current and former
US officials about the risk of a resurgence by ISIS following a planned US
withdrawal from Syria ordered in December by President Donald Trump.“We do have to keep pressure on this network.... They have
the ability of coming back together if we don’t,” Votel, who oversees troops in
the Middle East as well as Afghanistan, told a Senate Armed Services Committee
hearing. He added that territory under ISIS’s control had been reduced to less
than 20 square miles (52 square km) and would be recaptured by US-backed forces
prior to the US withdrawal, which he said would be carried out in a “deliberate
and coordinated manner.”Votel told the Senate hearing he was not consulted ahead of
Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw America’s more than 2,000 troops from
Syria, which helped trigger the resignation of his defense secretary, Jim
Mattis.Trump’s Syria withdrawal has also fueled rare, vocal
opposition from within his own Republican party.The Republican-led US Senate on Monday backed largely
symbolic legislation that broke with Trump by opposing plans for any abrupt
withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan.It warned that “a precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize
the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia.US officials tell Reuters that the military has already
started the withdrawal process, adding hundreds of troops to Syria to
facilitate a safe pullout. It has begun to withdraw equipment from Syria and is
expected to begin the drawdown of personnel soon.STATE OF THE UNIONTrump is expected to tout US successes in Syria when he
appears before a joint session of Congress to deliver a State of the Union
speech at 9 p.m. on Tuesday (0200 GMT Wednesday).A source close to Trump said the president will declare the
militant group all but defeated and will discuss his planned Syria drawdown.It is unclear whether Trump’s triumphant tone will echo the
warnings coming from different parts of his administration, including Votel’s
Central Command and the US military.The Pentagon’s own internal watchdog released a report on
Monday saying ISIS remained an active insurgent group and was regenerating
functions and capabilities more quickly in Iraq than in Syria.“Absent sustained (counterterrorism) pressure, ISIS could
likely resurge in Syria within six to 12 months and regain limited territory,”
the report from the Pentagon’s inspector general said.The report, citing information from US Central Command, said
ISIS would portray the withdrawal as a “victory” and conduct attacks on
American personnel during the pullout process.A report by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres warned that ISIS has transformed into a covert network, including in
its strongholds of Syria and Iraq, but is still a threat with centralized
leadership, up to $300 million at its disposal and thousands of fighters.The 18-page report to the UN Security Council, seen by
Reuters on Tuesday, described ISIS as “by far the most ambitious international
terrorist group, and the one most likely to conduct a large-scale, complex
attack in the near future.”It said the group was interested in attacking aviation and
using chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials and that there
were up to 18,000 ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria, including up to 3,000
foreign fighters.“Foreign terrorist fighters leaving the conflict zone, or
prior returnees becoming active again on release from prison or for other
reasons, will increase the threat,” the report warned. “Radicalized women and
traumatized minors may also pose a serious threat.”
