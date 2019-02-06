عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


As US withdraws, top general warns on ISIS threat in Syria
2019/02/06 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A top US general warned on Tuesday that ISIS would pose an

enduring threat following a planned US withdrawal from Syria, saying the

militant group retained leaders, fighters, facilitators and resources that will

fuel a menacing insurgency, reported Reuters.The remarks by US General Joseph Votel, head of the US

military’s Central Command, represent the latest warning by current and former

US officials about the risk of a resurgence by ISIS following a planned US

withdrawal from Syria ordered in December by President Donald Trump.“We do have to keep pressure on this network.... They have

the ability of coming back together if we don’t,” Votel, who oversees troops in

the Middle East as well as Afghanistan, told a Senate Armed Services Committee

hearing. He added that territory under ISIS’s control had been reduced to less

than 20 square miles (52 square km) and would be recaptured by US-backed forces

prior to the US withdrawal, which he said would be carried out in a “deliberate

and coordinated manner.”Votel told the Senate hearing he was not consulted ahead of

Trump’s surprise decision to withdraw America’s more than 2,000 troops from

Syria, which helped trigger the resignation of his defense secretary, Jim

Mattis.Trump’s Syria withdrawal has also fueled rare, vocal

opposition from within his own Republican party.The Republican-led US Senate on Monday backed largely

symbolic legislation that broke with Trump by opposing plans for any abrupt

withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan.It warned that “a precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize

the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia.US officials tell Reuters that the military has already

started the withdrawal process, adding hundreds of troops to Syria to

facilitate a safe pullout. It has begun to withdraw equipment from Syria and is

expected to begin the drawdown of personnel soon.STATE OF THE UNIONTrump is expected to tout US successes in Syria when he

appears before a joint session of Congress to deliver a State of the Union

speech at 9 p.m. on Tuesday (0200 GMT Wednesday).A source close to Trump said the president will declare the

militant group all but defeated and will discuss his planned Syria drawdown.It is unclear whether Trump’s triumphant tone will echo the

warnings coming from different parts of his administration, including Votel’s

Central Command and the US military.The Pentagon’s own internal watchdog released a report on

Monday saying ISIS remained an active insurgent group and was regenerating

functions and capabilities more quickly in Iraq than in Syria.“Absent sustained (counterterrorism) pressure, ISIS could

likely resurge in Syria within six to 12 months and regain limited territory,”

the report from the Pentagon’s inspector general said.The report, citing information from US Central Command, said

ISIS would portray the withdrawal as a “victory” and conduct attacks on

American personnel during the pullout process.A report by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio

Guterres warned that ISIS has transformed into a covert network, including in

its strongholds of Syria and Iraq, but is still a threat with centralized

leadership, up to $300 million at its disposal and thousands of fighters.The 18-page report to the UN Security Council, seen by

Reuters on Tuesday, described ISIS as “by far the most ambitious international

terrorist group, and the one most likely to conduct a large-scale, complex

attack in the near future.”It said the group was interested in attacking aviation and

using chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials and that there

were up to 18,000 ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria, including up to 3,000

foreign fighters.“Foreign terrorist fighters leaving the conflict zone, or

prior returnees becoming active again on release from prison or for other

reasons, will increase the threat,” the report warned. “Radicalized women and

traumatized minors may also pose a serious threat.”



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW