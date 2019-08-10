Home › Baghdad Post › Danish capital hit by second blast in 4 days - police

Danish capital hit by second blast in 4 days - police

2019/08/10 | 15:25



An explosion damaged a local police station



in Copenhagen on Saturday, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish



capital in four days.No one was



injured in the blast, which happened outside a police station in the Norrebro,



just outside the city centre, police said on Twitter.On Tuesday,



one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency's



office in Copenhagen, in what police said was a deliberate attack.Police said it



was too early to say whether the two blasts were connected, but could not



immediately comment further.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An explosion damaged a local police stationin Copenhagen on Saturday, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danishcapital in four days.No one wasinjured in the blast, which happened outside a police station in the Norrebro,just outside the city centre, police said on Twitter.On Tuesday,one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency'soffice in Copenhagen, in what police said was a deliberate attack.Police said itwas too early to say whether the two blasts were connected, but could notimmediately comment further.