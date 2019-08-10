عربي | كوردى


Danish capital hit by second blast in 4 days - police
2019/08/10 | 15:25
An explosion damaged a local police station

in Copenhagen on Saturday, police said, in the second blast to hit the Danish

capital in four days.No one was

injured in the blast, which happened outside a police station in the Norrebro,

just outside the city centre, police said on Twitter.On Tuesday,

one person was slightly injured in an explosion outside the Danish Tax Agency's

office in Copenhagen, in what police said was a deliberate attack.Police said it

was too early to say whether the two blasts were connected, but could not

immediately comment further.



