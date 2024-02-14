Iraqi security arrests ISIS financial officer

2024-02-14 14:30:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Joint Operations Command in Iraq reported on Tuesday that the so-called financial administrative officer of the ISIS terrorist group had been arrested. The Counter-Terrorism Service arrested the financial administrative officer of ISIS after he entered Iraq using counterfeited documents to resume his terrorist activity in the country, according to the Iraqi […]

