Qubad Talabani urges Greece to facilitate Kurdistan student admissions

2024-02-14 14:30:11 - Source: CHANNEL8

Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani met with the new Greek Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, Nikolaos Stergioula. During the meeting, Talabani had called on the Greek government to facilitate the admission of more students from the Kurdistan Region in the universities of the country, according to a statement published on Talabani’s Facebook. It was stressed that the Kurdistan Region welcomes Greek investors to invest in agriculture and tourism sectors and transfer their country’s successful experience to the Region, it added.