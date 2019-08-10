UN chief concerned over clashes in Yemen's Aden

2019/08/10 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed
concern over the violent clashes in Yemen’s Aden and urged the parties to cease
hostilities.In a statement, Guterres
called on the parties in the conflict “to engage in an inclusive dialogue to
resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.”Medical sources said on
Friday that at least eight civilians were killed in Aden, the temporary seat of
Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between
southern separatists and government forces.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed
concern over the violent clashes in Yemen’s Aden and urged the parties to cease
hostilities.In a statement, Guterres
called on the parties in the conflict “to engage in an inclusive dialogue to
resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.”Medical sources said on
Friday that at least eight civilians were killed in Aden, the temporary seat of
Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between
southern separatists and government forces.