عربي | كوردى


UN chief concerned over clashes in Yemen's Aden

UN chief concerned over clashes in Yemen's Aden
2019/08/10 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday expressed

concern over the violent clashes in Yemen’s Aden and urged the parties to cease

hostilities.In a statement, Guterres

called on the parties in the conflict “to engage in an inclusive dialogue to

resolve their differences and address the legitimate concerns of all Yemenis.”Medical sources said on

Friday that at least eight civilians were killed in Aden, the temporary seat of

Yemen’s internationally-recognized government, amid renewed fighting between

southern separatists and government forces.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW