Iraq, Saudi Arabia review oil prices in Baghdad

2024-02-14 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized the necessity of working with Saudi Arabia to control the energy market and oil prices under the umbrella of OPEC. Al-Sudani’s statement took place during his meeting on Wednesday with the Saudi Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, and his accompanying delegation, […]

