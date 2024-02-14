Iraq, Iran discuss judicial cooperation to fight drug trafficking

2024-02-14 17:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, emphasized on Wednesday the significance of bolstering judicial collaboration between Iran and Iraq in the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, and his accompanying delegation, according to a statement released […]

