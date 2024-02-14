Iraq commits to oil output agreed upon with OPEC+

2024-02-14 19:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Wednesday that Baghdad will review its oil output and address any increases to remain committed to the production levels agreed upon with OPEC+. The Oil Ministry mentioned in a statement that it will review reports from secondary sources and handle any output increases in the […]

