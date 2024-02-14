2024-02-14 21:00:12 - Source: CHANNEL8

Turkey says Sulaymaniyah a bridge for PKK to Iraq

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said the relationship between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) is Turkey's main problem.

Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli held a press conference in Ankara on Turkey's position on Sulaymaniyah and the PUK.

Keceli said Sulaymaniyah has become a bridge for the transportation of PKK members from Syria to Iraq.

"The Kurdistan Workers' Party is moving freely in Sulaymaniyah," the spokesman said.

Keceli said Turkey's response to the PUK was not to close its airspace to Sulaymaniyah airport, but to close the PUK office in Ankara and the Turkish consulate in Sulaymaniyah.