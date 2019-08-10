8 wounded as car bomb explodes in Libya's Benghazi

2019/08/10 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
A booby-trapped car exploded near a shopping mall in Hawari area in western Benghazi, leaving eight persons injured, including one child.Police cordoned off the blast zone in anticipation of any other security threat, a security official told Libya News Agency (LANA), without giving any further details.
