Limits should be set for armed group in Iraq: Nechirvan Barzani

2024-02-15 07:00:10 - Source: CHANNEL8

President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani said that limits should be set for the “behaviors of armed groups” in Iraq, urging the Iraqi government to take a key role in safeguarding the Kurdistan Region. During an interview with al Arabiya, Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region is apprehensive about the Iraqi government’s capability to ensure its protection, adding that the current challenges are even more difficult than those encountered during the ISIS era. “The Kurdistan Region will determine the fate of the international coalition forces within the framework of Iraq, rather than acting independently,” he stressed. In the interview,