Transgender blogger "Simsim" assassinated in Diwaniyah
2024-02-15 07:30:04 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / A security source reported, on Thursday, that the transgender blogger known as "Simsim" was killed in Diwaniyah province.
The source stated that "Simsim, was 28 years old was killed by unknown assailants with several sharp knife stabs near the mural roundabout in the center of Diwaniyah city.”
The source also said that “the killers escaped to an unidentified location, and the forensic team took the body to complete the legal formalities”.
Noteworthy, Iraq has witnessed a series of assassinations of transgender individuals. One of the most prominent cases was the murder of NOOR BM, a popular TikTok figure who was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Baghdad in September 2023.